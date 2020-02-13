As Twitchy told you, Bernie Sanders got caught in a compromising position: A cushy seat in first class.

Not the best look for Bernie (not that his acolytes will care), but as the Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere points out, it’s a great contrast to Elizabeth Warren’s attitude about first-class seats:

Good for her! Woman of the people! She doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk!

Except not really.

We’re all laughing because refusing a first-class flight upgrade isn’t really that special when you make a point of flying everywhere in a private plane.

He did his best.

