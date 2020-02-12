Michael Bloomberg’s hanging out in Tennessee today, trying to court Democratic voters with his small-town ways:

Naturally, the topic of Bloomberg’s highly problematic comments regarding stop-and-frisk came up.

That stuff I said doesn’t reflect the way I think. It was five years ago, man! Lay off!

Oh, OK.

It’s cute that Bloomberg thinks he’s fooling people.

He was. But we’re supposed to believe that “those words don’t reflect Michael Bloomberg, the way he governed New York City.” Uh-huh.

Actually, dodging responsibility sounds a lot like Michael Bloomberg. Anything to avoid holding himself accountable for what he says and does.

Bloomberg gonna Bloomberg.

***

