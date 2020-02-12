Tolerance is apparently a one-way street. It seems that just wearing a hat that resembles a MAGA hat is reason enough to get you punched these days:
Woman punches man in Broadway bar over MAGA-style birthday hat https://t.co/7ji3mtXA4C via @wsmv
Ex-NYPD cop punched at his Nashville birthday party after red cap mistaken for MAGA hat https://t.co/lYnKko8pO3 pic.twitter.com/0poBQP18VW
More from the New York Post:
Staten Island resident Daniel Sprague wrote on Facebook that he was celebrating his 50th birthday with friends and family at The Stage on Broadway [in Nashville] on Friday when he was assaulted by a woman he didn’t know.
“A misguided soul possibly not alone, who I’m assuming was not very literate, spun me around, punch (sic) me in the face and grabbing (sic) my hat while she was yelling ‘how dare you’ leading me to think she thought it was a MAGA hat,” [Sprague] wrote on Facebook.
In reality, his cap was emblazoned with the words “Make Fifty Great Again” — although his shirt was decorated with an American flag that read “Making America Great Since 1970.”
If Sprague was indeed punched for the crime of wearing a MAGA hat, maybe the Resistance isn’t nearly as civilized as they claim.
