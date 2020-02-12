Oh look, everybody. Disgraced Democratic ex-Rep. Katie Hill has some thoughts on how the Democratic presidential race is shaping up.

And for some reason, she decided that we need to hear them:

Katie Hill lecturing anyone on learning lessons is pretty rich. But we digress:

Don’t let money be what moves you … even though money moved her:

She’s not trying to be ungrateful … she’s just ungrateful. And hypocritical.

Ha!

She doesn’t want money in politics but it’s OK when it benefits her and candidates she likes.

