Oh look, everybody. Disgraced Democratic ex-Rep. Katie Hill has some thoughts on how the Democratic presidential race is shaping up.

And for some reason, she decided that we need to hear them:

But on what planet does a billionaire represent most of us? Haven’t we learned anything from the last 4 yrs?

Look, Bloomberg spent a lot of $ helping flip house districts across the country, & we’re grateful.

Biden is losing supporters to Bloomberg bc of $ & that’s f*cked up.

Katie Hill lecturing anyone on learning lessons is pretty rich. But we digress:

I’m not even saying people should support either of them, but if you’re between the two, don’t let money be what moves you. Please. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 12, 2020

Don’t let money be what moves you … even though money moved her:

Bloomberg has said he will spend the $ to defeat Trump even if he’s not the nominee. We need that. We don’t need him in the White House. PS he spent $5 mil to help me win my seat – I’m not trying to be ungrateful. You don’t have to BE the candidate to help them win (ahem 🙋‍♀️) — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 12, 2020

She’s not trying to be ungrateful … she’s just ungrateful. And hypocritical.

Legit saying she was bought off, this is incredible There's a reason she quit when a house ethics investigation was announced https://t.co/Gx23x1ZhhI — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 12, 2020

Ha!

She doesn’t want money in politics but it’s OK when it benefits her and candidates she likes.