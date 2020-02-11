These days, you’ve really got to walk on eggshells if you don’t want to offend anyone. And even if you walk on eggshells, you can’t guarantee you’ll escape the wrath of the woke.

Well, if Ricky Gervais is good at one thing, it’s avoiding controversy. Fortunately, he’s willing to share a very piece of advice with the rest of us, particularly those of us who frequently travel to foreign countries: