Can Bernie Sanders pick ’em, or what?

Whether or not Bernie himself is anti-Semitic is up for debate, but there’s no question that he has willingly surrounded himself with anti-Semites, some of whom masquerade as mere “anti-Zionists.” One of the most prominent and vocal members of Bernie’s circle is Linda Sarsour, who’s got a real problem with people trying to humanize Israelis, aka “the oppressor”:

Mehdi Hasan nods along as Linda Sarsour warns against "humanizing" Israelis. The dehumanization of opponents is a bright red flag for anyone knowledgeable on extremism and fascism. pic.twitter.com/djZf2p1myi — Stephen Knight (@GSpellchecker) February 11, 2020

To be fair, Mehdi Hasan doesn’t nod along with Sarsour’s point about humanizing “the oppressor.” That doesn’t make Sarsour’s remarks any less reprehensible.

Bernie Sanders spoke at ISNA 2019. A year after this lovely speech from Linda Sarsour at ISNA 2018.https://t.co/5yWues1yXU — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) February 11, 2020

I remember people screeching when @SethAMandel said that Sanders had an anti-Semitism problem in his campaign. He specifically pointed to Sarsour, who doesn't want you to view Israelis as human. https://t.co/ZXTGhvfA1c — Howard Wall 🦅 (@HJWallEcon) February 11, 2020

The thing about me being right from the beginning about Sanders and Sarsour is that I was right from the beginning about Sanders and Sarsour https://t.co/KtMp5MJuAs — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 11, 2020

If Bernie Sanders doesn’t want to be seen as teaming up with anti-Semites, maybe he should stop teaming up with anti-Semites.