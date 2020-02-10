Following last night’s “In Memoriam” segment at the Oscars, a lot of people pointed out some of the names missing from the list.

Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce, many others left out of Oscars “In Memoriam” segment https://t.co/IQovcnP28h pic.twitter.com/m5ACmO8X1G — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) February 10, 2020

Dennis Miller, for one, noticed a particularly egregious omission:

I hear they left Biden's Campaign out of the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars last night…unfortunate oversight. — Dennis Miller (@DennisDMZ) February 10, 2020

Ouch.

Too soon — Bobby (@bfinstock2_0) February 10, 2020

🤣😂🤣 — Kate August (@bookdweller) February 10, 2020

That's just mean. It's not nice to speak ill of the dead. https://t.co/ZHuesYELYj — Dodd (@Amuk3) February 10, 2020

Well, technically Biden’s campaign isn’t dead yet … but it’s getting there:

New Quinnipiac University poll shows Biden taking a massive hit on electability. Before Iowa: 44% of Democrats said Biden was the most likely to beat Trump. Now: Just 27% of Democrats say so. Sanders, Bloomberg, Buttigieg saw gains.https://t.co/yUO4DDxopf pic.twitter.com/S8b7bWRjjk — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) February 10, 2020

Big warning sign for @JoeBiden in new national Q poll: @MikeBloomberg hits 22% support among black voters, ex-VP down to 27%. In poll released 1/28, Biden was at 49%, Bloomberg 7% pic.twitter.com/YUTV8UtMAB — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 10, 2020

Yikes.

Like Biden, they probably just forgot to do it. — Joe Freymuth (@Joe_Freymuth) February 10, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets and text.