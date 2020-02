Well, if this isn’t just delicious …

This afternoon, Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena announced that tickets will soon be going on sale for an August concert by … Rage Against The Machine.

Rage Against The Machine. Capital One Arena. Aug 4. Tickets on sale Thursday at 11am. pic.twitter.com/YbJpqgbkBW

Rage Against The Machine was super-supportive of Occupy Wall Street. They’re known for being pretty hardcore anti-capitalism. And they’re going to play at Capital One Arena. Capital One Arena!

There's something beautiful about "Rage Against the Machine. Capital One Arena." https://t.co/HOQma3Z3X4 — Alex Muresianu (@ahardtospell) February 10, 2020

You guys. We can’t. We just can’t.

I…uh… — K y l e G . (@KyleGalaga) February 10, 2020

lol, capital one — hypnovirus (@hypnovirus) February 10, 2020

Rage playing at an arena named Capital One? I guess it’s OK if they’re getting that 💵 — Jersey Terp (@JerseyTerp) February 10, 2020

Global corporatists and Marxists of the world unite!* *Official merch on sale in the foyer — Broken Tenor (Free Briton) 52-48 (@broken_tenor) February 10, 2020

Rage Astride the Machine https://t.co/jcaoAdCyd6 — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 10, 2020

Guess their rage has softened somewhat.

