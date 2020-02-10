Actor-comedian Billy Eichner is frequently cast as someone annoying. Which is pretty much spot-on, as he’s annoying in real life.

He is also apparently completely out-of-touch with most of his fellow Americans, because unlike them, he not only doesn’t find Elizabeth Warren not unlikable, but he finds her lovable. No, really:

Maybe he should do a “Billy on the Street” episode where he talks to actual people on the street who can explain to him why Elizabeth Warren’s star is fading so rapidly. It really seems like he needs to get out of his bubble.