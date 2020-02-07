Forgive us for missing this hot take yesterday. Must’ve gotten buried by Donald Trump’s victory lap or something.

Anyway, we’re pleased to bring it to you today. Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, Karin Louise Hermes for VICE:

Hermes, who is Filipino-German, writes:

Whenever I would question the whiteness of these spaces and how strategies didn’t take race into account, I would be met with uncomfortable silences. The last time, at a nationwide movement-building workshop last April, I was asked, “Well then, why are you even here?”

So I decided not to be there anymore. After four years of helping organize direct actions, speeches, workshops, and countless video calls, I started hiding and declining requests. I was burned out.

Anti-racism and anti-capitalism need to be made part of organizing. If “Green” policies fail to consider anti-racism and migrant rights, how is any person of colour supposed to feel voting for them or organizing in the same spaces?

Wow, great question, Karin. Really makes us think.

Snort.

Just to be safe.

