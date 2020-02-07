Elizabeth Warren’s so desperate to find a straw she can grasp at, she’s willing to go back in time.
Today, she’s celebrating the three-year anniversary of her persisting in the face of Mitch McConnell enforcing Senate rules:
Three years ago today, @SenateMajLdr McConnell tried to silence Coretta Scott King's words on the Senate floor, & me for reading them. But instead of shutting us up, they made us louder. Nevertheless, we will persist. #ShePersisted pic.twitter.com/XCDVM26A4t
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 7, 2020