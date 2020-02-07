Always remember that liberals are the compassionate ones. Here’s a reminder from Bette Midler, who had a very sympathetic take on Rush Limbaugh’s recent advanced lung cancer diagnosis:

Poor Rush. Poor, fat, stupid, sick, hypocritical, drug addicted Rush. Back when he was using, he admitted to taking over 30,000 OxyContin. You know what that means? He’s not just a moron, he’s an Oxymoron! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 6, 2020

She gets classier every day.

He was an addict. He admitted it and got help. Is there a point to mocking recovering addicts? https://t.co/FIvTWkfTgp — Mo Mo (@molratty) February 7, 2020

Well, if the point is to prove you’re a terrible person, then we’d say Bette has successfully proven her point.

Even if you really hate someone, calling them a buffoon for having an opioid addiction is like blowing up an entire plane to kill one person. But meh, it's not like it's some sort of national crisis that kills as many people as guns and cars combined. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/tCaXA9utth — neontaster (@neontaster) February 7, 2020

After all these decades of trying to deal with narcotics addition as the disease it is, we have morons like this eager to set us back. https://t.co/1SpYPmxq0k — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) February 7, 2020

Now do Prince and Tom Petty. Oh wait, their opiate addictions killed them. Because they never felt they could be open about their drug addictions. Because they would have been mocked by people like you. — Kerfuffle Actual💥 (@shoshido) February 7, 2020

Does that make you feel good, Bette?

This is truly an awful Tweet. — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) February 6, 2020

Reveling in the misfortune of others. So woke. — Samurai Apocalypse (@heather4liberty) February 6, 2020

Mocking addiction to own the cons. https://t.co/hY1jZqqzww — RepEEE (@EEElverhoy) February 7, 2020

Omg. I used to love you! What happened to you? No compassion? You don't have to love someone to just not be cruel. So disappointed in you 😔 — Valentina (@ValentinaLuvMe) February 7, 2020

Bette, shame on you. — Christine Hollan (@HollanChristine) February 7, 2020

Unfortunately, she’s demonstrated repeatedly that she has no shame. She’s going to need something much stronger than that to recover from this.

Prayers to you for healing. To live such a blessed life as you have and to be so hateful is a tragedy. — ALG 'you people" (@ALGhammer) February 6, 2020