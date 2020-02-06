Former Obama deputy White House press secretary and Priorities USA Action co-founder and senior strategist Bill Burton was just trying to peacefully Uber when his driver did the unthinkable. His driver turned on Donald Trump’s post-acquittal victory speech.
Well, poor Bill was just beside himself.
My Uber driver in LA is loving this speech. I have never listened to a Trump speech with a Trump supporter – and I do not like it.
— Bill Burton (@billburton) February 6, 2020
Yeah, Donald Trump’s self-congratulatory profanity and unkind words about Democrats should definitely offend the delicate sensibilities of the brains behind the “Mitt Romney Gave a Woman Cancer and Killed Her” ad.
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 6, 2020
Thoughts & prayers.
— Teflon Don (@clubhouselawyer) February 6, 2020
We offer our thoughts and prayers for you in this difficult time.
— Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) February 6, 2020
I'm so sorry this is happening to you. https://t.co/r4kh7arcsa
— ֆɛռֆʊʀʀօʊռɖ (@BBC_dip) February 6, 2020
We only hope that Bill will find a way to go on.
I’m sorry you are going though this. Just think of the band of brothers landing on Omaha Beach….if they survived that, you can survive this. Stay brave.
— Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) February 6, 2020