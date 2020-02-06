Former Obama deputy White House press secretary and Priorities USA Action co-founder and senior strategist Bill Burton was just trying to peacefully Uber when his driver did the unthinkable. His driver turned on Donald Trump’s post-acquittal victory speech.

Well, poor Bill was just beside himself.

My Uber driver in LA is loving this speech. I have never listened to a Trump speech with a Trump supporter – and I do not like it. — Bill Burton (@billburton) February 6, 2020

Yeah, Donald Trump’s self-congratulatory profanity and unkind words about Democrats should definitely offend the delicate sensibilities of the brains behind the “Mitt Romney Gave a Woman Cancer and Killed Her” ad.

Thoughts & prayers. — Teflon Don (@clubhouselawyer) February 6, 2020

We offer our thoughts and prayers for you in this difficult time. — Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) February 6, 2020

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. https://t.co/r4kh7arcsa — ֆɛռֆʊʀʀօʊռɖ (@BBC_dip) February 6, 2020

We only hope that Bill will find a way to go on.