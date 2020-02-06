Bill Kristol hasn’t been super-successful at making his #NeverTrump case here at home, but maybe if he gets some help from abroad, he’ll have better luck.

Let’s see if a guy in Central Europe can be of some assistance:

Honestly, the same could be said of how Democrats spoke of Barack Obama. Bill Kristol said just the other day that “we are all Democrats now.” So there’s that.

There’s also the fact that the Democratic Party may very well nominate Bernie Sanders, a bona fide communist sympathizer/apologist who once said he didn’t mind people calling him a communist. But yes, Bill and Central European pal. Do go on about America under Donald Trump is just like the Soviet Union.

Chill out … and get a better narrative.

