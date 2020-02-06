It was the worst of times, it was the worst of times. At least according to Beto O’Rourke.
He’s written a whole post about how the United States is basically over because Donald Trump was acquitted (and because gun rights activists, of course):
Though this is the darkest of times for our country, we cannot give in to despair. We must be honest about the unprecedented threat we face and then do everything within our power to overcome it. https://t.co/daavVOVp44
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 6, 2020