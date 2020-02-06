It was the worst of times, it was the worst of times. At least according to Beto O’Rourke.

He’s written a whole post about how the United States is basically over because Donald Trump was acquitted (and because gun rights activists, of course):

Well, it’s a good thing lefties don’t use hyperbole. The Democratic Party is the Party of Perspective.

Don’t mock him, guys. Beto’s just pointing out that our Constitution has basically been stomped on and torn up, just like Nancy Pelosi did to Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Sounds like Beto’s overdue for another cross-country trip to look for America.

