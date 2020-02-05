In case you missed it, last night, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan — who ran for president while no one was looking — walked out of Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address. As he explained, it was all just so “fake”:

But while Ryan may be patting himself on the back for his display of stunning bravery, GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s got some excellent questions for him:

Tim Ryan may not like Donald Trump, but he walked out on a lot more than Donald Trump last night. He walked out on some pretty great things.

