Donald Trump’s been acquitted, so it’s time for the Senate to get back to business. And they’re not messing around. At least Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson aren’t:
Moments after the acquittal vote, Grassley and Johnson announce their request for Hunter Biden's travel records from Secret Service.
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) February 5, 2020
Breaking: from their press office –
“Good afternoon, Senators Grassley and Johnson today requested Hunter Biden’s official travel records from the U.S. Secret Service as a part of their ongoing probe into potential conflicts of interest.
A full news release is forthcoming”
— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 5, 2020
Hunter Biden’s travel records, eh? Better stock up on popcorn now.
