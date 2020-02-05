There’s been no shortage of speculation that Mitch McConnell is going to have some harsh words for Mitt Romney after Romney voted to convict Donald Trump on the abuse of power charge. But McConnell didn’t seem all that upset when asked about it at a presser this afternoon:
Q: "How long is Senator Romney going to be in the dog house?"@senatemajldr: "We don't have any dog houses here. The most important vote is the next vote." pic.twitter.com/63AkximuXk
Not exactly the public flogging some were hoping for.
But really, that was a great response to a silly question.
What can Cocaine Mitch say? He’s got his eyes on the prize.
As soon as they adjourned sine die, McConnell immediately filed cloture on a bunch of Trump judicial nominees, because that's what he do. pic.twitter.com/9q5ry1Mrbb
