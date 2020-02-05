There’s been no shortage of speculation that Mitch McConnell is going to have some harsh words for Mitt Romney after Romney voted to convict Donald Trump on the abuse of power charge. But McConnell didn’t seem all that upset when asked about it at a presser this afternoon:

Not exactly the public flogging some were hoping for.

Trending

Ha!

But really, that was a great response to a silly question.

What can Cocaine Mitch say? He’s got his eyes on the prize.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dog houseimpeachmentMitch McConnellMitt Romneyvotes