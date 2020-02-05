There’s been no shortage of speculation that Mitch McConnell is going to have some harsh words for Mitt Romney after Romney voted to convict Donald Trump on the abuse of power charge. But McConnell didn’t seem all that upset when asked about it at a presser this afternoon:

Q: "How long is Senator Romney going to be in the dog house?"@senatemajldr: "We don't have any dog houses here. The most important vote is the next vote." pic.twitter.com/63AkximuXk — CSPAN (@cspan) February 5, 2020

Not exactly the public flogging some were hoping for.

Mitch just drops people from helicopters. https://t.co/2HunuJJGzR — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 5, 2020

Ha!

But really, that was a great response to a silly question.

Good & correct answer https://t.co/pToERWOs0I — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 5, 2020

Classy response by Mitch! — Joe Plourde (@Papajoepjr) February 5, 2020

This guy knows how to run things…. https://t.co/FP54o7YjHx — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 5, 2020

What can Cocaine Mitch say? He’s got his eyes on the prize.