Now that Donald Trump’s been acquitted on both articles of impeachment, he can get back to doing what he does back: trolling the libs.

Behold:

Vox’s Aaron Rupar is naturally upset. Naturally:

Trending

Yes, Trump is definitely being completely serious and intends to do to the Constitution exactly what Nancy Pelosi did to his State of the Union Address. You really nailed it, Aaron.

Because of course. Oh well. Clearly Donald Trump doesn’t care.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Aaron RuparacquittalDonald Trumpimpeachment