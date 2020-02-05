Now that Donald Trump’s been acquitted on both articles of impeachment, he can get back to doing what he does back: trolling the libs.

Behold:

Vox’s Aaron Rupar is naturally upset. Naturally:

Trump responds to his acquittal by teasing that he intends to shred the Constitution and become president for life pic.twitter.com/uus7HifvFN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2020

Yes, Trump is definitely being completely serious and intends to do to the Constitution exactly what Nancy Pelosi did to his State of the Union Address. You really nailed it, Aaron.

very calm and rational responses on this site https://t.co/fFQkQWZyi3 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 5, 2020

Because of course. Oh well. Clearly Donald Trump doesn’t care.