At this point, it should be clear to everyone that Bernie Sanders isn’t the Democratic presidential nominee that the MSM want. Still, though, if they have to choose between making Team Bernie look bad and making Team Trump look bad, they’ll choose Team Trump every time.

Case in point, NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny, who sniffed out a conspiracy theory making the rounds regarding Pete Buttigieg’s relationship with Shadow Inc.:

A win for Pete is Iowa is going to come with more bogus conspiracies than we are equipped to handle. You can pretty much just keep an eye on this "just asking questions" fella if you want to track them all. pic.twitter.com/u8JtdKr0EP — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) February 4, 2020

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk indeed helped push the Pete-Shadow theory.

Let me get this straight: Iowa Democrats paid a company called 'Shadow Inc.' $63,000 to create the Caucus voting app Mayor Pete also paid Shadow $42,000 last year The App crashes, delaying results And then Pete claims victory without knowing the results What's going on? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 4, 2020

But if you’re only keeping an eye on him, you’re missing the others who are sharing the same theory. Others like … Shaun King:

This right? The poll that has been released right before the election in Iowa for 76 years straight was scrapped because Pete’s team complained. And Pete’s team funded the company that built the failed election app in Iowa. And Pete declared victory before results released? — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 4, 2020

Shaun’s pretty tight with Bernie Sanders, being one of his campaign surrogates and all. Bernie even wrote the foreword to his new book. And here’s Shaun, doing his damnedest one of today’s most prevalent “bogus conspiracies.”

Is Shaun King’s conspiracy theory peddling not worth keeping an eye on, Brandy?

An actual Sanders candidacy surrogate posted the exact same conspiracy and NBC’s fake news sleuth team highlights the one jerk ass on the right with no affiliation with any candidacy from last night. https://t.co/gwPBox2ztJ pic.twitter.com/ht1bLno5iJ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2020

They could say actual sanders supporters but oddly don’t. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2020

“Oddly.”