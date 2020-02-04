In case you missed it, GOP Sen. Rand Paul doesn’t really have any hangups when it comes to publicizing the name of the alleged whistleblower:

During a Senate floor speech, Sen. Rand Paul repeatedly revealed the name of the alleged whistleblower at the heart of Trump’s impeachment while displaying a poster that identified the personhttps://t.co/waJ4sIhkhY — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 4, 2020

According to Tom Nichols, there’s only one reason Paul would reveal the name:

This is just a malicious attempt to get someone killed, so that @RandPaul can combine his hatred of the intelligence community with a nice opportunity to suck up to Donald Trump. https://t.co/R1yTrLnnbh — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 4, 2020

Alrighty, then.

“What idiocy can I spew today?” https://t.co/V82HpNVNEN — RepEEE (@EEElverhoy) February 4, 2020

Tom never runs out of idiocy to spew.

Hysterical much? — Pierre Defecto (@pierre_defecto) February 4, 2020

***

