As Twitchy told you yesterday, tolerant lefty Reza Aslan greeted the news of Rush Limbaugh’s advanced lung cancer diagnosis with a thought exercise:

After getting called out for his callousness, Aslan insisted that he wasn’t “celebrating” Limbaugh’s diagnosis … before basically suggesting that Limbaugh’s getting what he deserves:

Well, just in case you thought that having a night to sleep on it would lead Aslan to see the error of his ways, here he is to disabuse you of that notion:

So why’d you ask the question, Reza? Was that just easier than coming right out and saying that Rush Limbaugh deserves to get cancer and die?

