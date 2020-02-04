As Twitchy told you yesterday, tolerant lefty Reza Aslan greeted the news of Rush Limbaugh’s advanced lung cancer diagnosis with a thought exercise:

Ask yourself this simple question: is the world a better place or a worse place with Rush Limbaugh in it? — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) February 3, 2020

After getting called out for his callousness, Aslan insisted that he wasn’t “celebrating” Limbaugh’s diagnosis … before basically suggesting that Limbaugh’s getting what he deserves:

1. I am not “celebrating” anyone’s diagnosis. I’m posing an important philosophical question

2. Rush is not “my adversary” – he is a curse upon this nation, a purveyor of hatred and racism who’s at the very least indirectly responsible for the mass suffering of countless people. https://t.co/buUdG0V3IF — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) February 3, 2020

Well, just in case you thought that having a night to sleep on it would lead Aslan to see the error of his ways, here he is to disabuse you of that notion:

On the contrary. My choice of words is exact and critical which is why I didn’t ask about his family and why your response is a red herring. Each one of us gets one life and one existential question to answer: do we make the world better or worse with it. 1/2 https://t.co/hh21CNRtgz — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) February 4, 2020

Almost every minute of Rush’s adult life has been spent purposely making the world worse. He’s a racist, sexist, greedy, hateful man who has sown fear and violence with every dollar he’s made. There is absolutely no question whatsoever that the world is better without him in it. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) February 4, 2020

So why’d you ask the question, Reza? Was that just easier than coming right out and saying that Rush Limbaugh deserves to get cancer and die?

This tweet says more about you than it does about him. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) February 4, 2020

You are a terrible person — William Seymour (@wseymourITSec) February 4, 2020

You called children "punchable" because of what you perceived to be their moral failing. You, in fact, were wrong and now you're moralizing over who makes the world better? The absolute gall of you. — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) February 4, 2020

You got a lot of nerve calling anyone else hateful after this. — Danny DeMent (@DannyDsWorld) February 4, 2020

So… you're doubling down…. — Lone (@Lone6R) February 4, 2020