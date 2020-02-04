While many lefties are pre-emptively dancing on Rush Limbaugh’s grave following his announcement that he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, some haven’t gone completely to the dark side.

Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard belongs in the latter category. Here’s the message she tweeted to Limbaugh last night:

Say what you will about Tulsi Gabbard, but that tweet is how it’s done.

Naturally, there are those who disagree:

Trending

Nice. But at least some appreciate Gabbard’s gesture:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: lung cancerRush LimbaughTulsi Gabbard