While many lefties are pre-emptively dancing on Rush Limbaugh’s grave following his announcement that he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, some haven’t gone completely to the dark side.
Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard belongs in the latter category. Here’s the message she tweeted to Limbaugh last night:
To Rush Limbaugh: I and my family send our love and best wishes to you and your loved ones at this difficult moment in your life. May your hearts and minds be filled with and strengthened by God's love.
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) February 4, 2020