Earlier today, CNN host John King shared the news that Joe Biden’s campaign was possibly considering seeking a court injunction to top the partial release of the Iowa caucus results this afternoon.

The Biden campaign disputed the rumor:

So CNN ended up with egg on their faces again, though this time it was Democrats who threw it. Someone’s got to be on cleanup duty … might as well be John King:

Good on King for admitting he screwed up and did something that was, in his own words, “stupid.” But it’s hard to muster too much sympathy when “stupid” is as CNN does. This sort of thing is a feature of CNN’s brand of journalism, not a bug.

