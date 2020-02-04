Aspiring Republican POTUS Joe Walsh didn’t have the big victory last night that he hoped for, getting stomped in grand fashion by Donald Trump, both in terms of vote counts and popularity:

Former US Rep @WalshFreedom tells the crowd that he will “be decent” and that the party is losing people of color, women, and young people. He scolded them for cheering @realDonaldTrump tweets and is met with boos. He is shouted down before finishing. pic.twitter.com/VRH8f0Wse3 — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) February 4, 2020

Former Rep Joe Walsh @WalshFreedom concludes by saying that if people want “4 more years of the @realDonaldTrump show… He is then cut off by the crowd who yell “yes!” and applaud loudly #IACaucus #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/8pZLpGaSko — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) February 4, 2020

After sleeping on it, Walsh tweeted out this post-mortem:

For 5 months, I’ve told tens of thousands of Republicans why I believe Donald Trump is unfit to be President. Last night, I stood in front of 3,000 Iowa Republicans & said the same thing. Almost all of them disagreed with me. Clearly, I don’t belong in Trump’s Republican Party. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 4, 2020

From threatening to grab his musket if Donald Trump didn’t win in 2016 to exiling himself from “Trump’s Republican Party.” Joe Walsh has come a long way, baby! But at least he can take comfort in knowing that he won’t have to navigate the wilderness alone. He’s got a friend in Alyssa Milano:

Keep fighting the good fight. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 4, 2020

Isn’t that special?

Thanks Alyssa. You too. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 4, 2020

It’s a match made in Resistance heaven.

Look at @walshFreedom's new friend. https://t.co/tc5gBSJmU8 — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 4, 2020

At least they’ll have each other to lean on when Trump wins re-election.