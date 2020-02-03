MSNBC political analyst and Lincoln Project adviser Steve Schmidt isn’t sounding too optimistic about Donald Trump’s conviction — and he’s very worried about what will happen if Trump is acquitted:

But will Donald Trump sell Alaska to Russia???

This guy gets paid for his commentary and “analysis.” Let that sink in.

Call us when Donald Trump starts rounding up American citizens and throwing them into internment camps, Steve.

And guys like Steve Schmidt say Trump is delusional.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

