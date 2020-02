Pour one out for the neo-Nazis at the Daily Stormer … it appears they’re going through some hard times:

Oh no! Don’t tell us the “race war” section is in jeopardy!

oh man, not the race war section. — Dan Wiznitzer (@Wiznutz) February 3, 2020

Darnit, people just don't want to pay for quality journalism anymore these days. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 3, 2020

HATE HATE HATE HATE HATE to see it — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 3, 2020

I did Nazi that coming. https://t.co/lwBBlwPpmq — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 3, 2020

No one could have!

I will miss the work of the guy named after a blade runner character and the other guy whose name I think means tomato in some romance language. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 3, 2020

TFW you can't afford to license a photo of a suicidal man. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 3, 2020

Times are tough. They need all the help they can get … and evidently they can’t get much.

"I was all for the race war, but, man, $5 is steep…" — VA (@BullCityVA) February 3, 2020