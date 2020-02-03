A lot of people have been wondering if Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin would break with his party and vote against convicting Donald Trump. Well, it seems like he might be trying to keep both sides somewhat satisfied:

BREAKING: Sen. Joe Manchin (https://t.co/82TTyISxmw.) is calling for a censure vote on Trump — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 3, 2020

A smart move, now that a few Republicans have gone on record with "it was bad but not impeachable" https://t.co/3tTwYChaMc — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 3, 2020

But will any Republicans actually vote for censure? Even those who aren’t thrilled with Trump’s actions?

There doesn't seem to be much appetite for censure. Dems see it as half-measure, and many Rs say Trump did nothing wrong.https://t.co/WkcZJh9t5Q But there is a group of Republicans who say Trump did something wrong, and this would put them on the spot:https://t.co/1PG4H8cWOc — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 3, 2020

Tester and Schatz flatly rejected censure. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) sounds more open, saying "some additional action may well be appropriate."https://t.co/WkcZJh9t5Q — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 3, 2020

Sen. Joe Manchin proposes censure as an option for the Senate to take against Trump. Every Republican I spoke to summarily shot down that idea today. "Too late. It's too late," Sen. Roy Blunt said. — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) February 3, 2020

Points to Manchin for trying, but this likely won’t fix the underlying issue.

Something for Manchin to point to if he votes with the Rs… https://t.co/ptRTNGex5V — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 3, 2020

There is a zero percent chance that this resolution will be taken up in the Senate. The impeachment farce made sure of that. But this is good politics for Manchin, I suppose. https://t.co/2a21Y28tzM — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 3, 2020

Guess we’ll see.