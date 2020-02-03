A lot of people have been wondering if Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin would break with his party and vote against convicting Donald Trump. Well, it seems like he might be trying to keep both sides somewhat satisfied:

But will any Republicans actually vote for censure? Even those who aren’t thrilled with Trump’s actions?

Points to Manchin for trying, but this likely won’t fix the underlying issue.

Guess we’ll see.

