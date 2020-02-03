If Chuck Schumer ever retires from politics, he should try his hand at comedy. Because this take on Adam Schiff’s closing speech today is effing hilarious:

Sen. Chuck Schumer on Rep. Adam Schiff's closing: "I've been here a long time. That was just about the best speech I have ever heard." https://t.co/lCrIAfTgkR pic.twitter.com/hSnGvtkNmG — ABC News (@ABC) February 3, 2020

That spin is positively Rubin-esque!

Schumer preparing to make a statement. pic.twitter.com/m8AzJL4Q7q — Policy Matters (@OnlyThePersons) February 3, 2020

It was a total joke! — Carrie Walsh (@Carrieoka) February 3, 2020

Reaction to Schumer's praise of Schiff's Impeachment closing speech. pic.twitter.com/34x8dDP0fk — Rachel Phillips (@RachelandWolf) February 3, 2020

If you listened to Adam Schiff’s word salad and thought it was brilliant, you don’t deserve to be taken seriously on anything ever.