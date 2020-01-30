When he’s not yukking it up with Rick Wilson and Don Lemon over Trump voters, CNN contributor Wajahat Ali is a very serious person analyzing politics in a very serious way:

This friggin’ guy.

Trending

Who’s getting riled up, Wajahat? The fact that you’re “seriously considering” a scenario in which Donald Trump loses and refuses to leave the White House tells us that we shouldn’t take you seriously.

Meanwhile, remind us which party is constantly suggesting that election outcomes that didn’t go their way were due to nefarious forces?

Haven’t you heard? It’s OK when Dems do it.

But you know, just to be safe, maybe someone should report Ali:

Ali’s tweet is definitely a violation of Twitter’s rules, no?

