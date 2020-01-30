Joe Biden may not be the worst of the current crop of Democratic presidential nominees, but make no mistake: He’s got problems. Plenty of them. And he should be prepared for his opponents — and especially Donald Trump — to point them out.

Unfortunately, Biden’s preparation evidently consists of getting pissed off at Trump for doing what any politician (including Joe Biden) would do:

Biden on Trump: “he tried to get a foreign country to come after me…. they’ve slandered me and my only surviving son and they’ve done it repeatedly.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 30, 2020

C’mon, Joe.

Lord knows Biden has dealt with a great deal of loss in his life, and he has our sympathy for that. But the fact that Hunter Biden is his “only surviving son” doesn’t change the fact that Hunter Biden appears to have been involved in some pretty serious corruption. Joe Biden’s own hands are hardly clean.

If by "come after you and your son" you mean investigating corruption Why was he paid 80k a month? Will any of you Liberal Hacks ask Joe Biden? https://t.co/eRmH8TFiMD — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 30, 2020

Is it slander, Joe? Maybe if you and Hunter testify, you can clear this all up.

It's not slander if it's true — SteveDean (@_SteveDean_) January 30, 2020

It's only slander if it's NOT true. https://t.co/sYiMv1GaTw — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 30, 2020

Democrats (and their abettors in the media) can try as hard as they like to wish this stuff away. But they can’t erase the fact that the Bidens come with a buttload of baggage.

Hunter Biden is corrupt and so is his father who is involved in his corruption. Don’t nominate this guy. If you do, don’t cry later. You clearly know what’s coming. https://t.co/evejIDMdzm — Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) January 30, 2020

Ignore the Bidens’ corruption at your own peril, libs.

***

