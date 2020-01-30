Billionaires shouldn’t exist. That’s what lefties and socialists love to tell us. And they’re right. Who needs billionaires when they’re clearly good for nothing but taking up space.

Take Alibaba founder Jack Ma, for example. Ma has donated $14.5 million to help fund research on a coronavirus vaccine. And that’s just downright lame. Ask Gizmodo’s Matt Novak:

Billionaire Jack Ma has donated $14 million to develop a coronavirus vaccine, roughly the equivalent of an average U.S. family donating $33 https://t.co/drxAsiNpr9 pic.twitter.com/ElNhUIKben — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) January 30, 2020

Novak writes:

Ma founded Alibaba, the world’s largest online retailer, and is often compared to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. And with Ma’s relatively tiny donation, we can now see the similarities in more ways than one. Alibaba and Amazon both treat their employees like sh*t, their owners both own major media outlets (Bezos owns the Washington Post and Ma owns the South China Morning Post), and now their owners both give out relatively small charitable donations while they sit on billions of dollars. Bezos, who’s worth an estimated $117 billion, recently donated $690,000 to help Australia battle its bushfires, the equivalent of an average American donating less than a dollar. How generous, coming from a guy who says he doesn’t know how to spend his money. Bezos and Ma would get along just swimmingly.

Ma, Bezos, and other billionaire philanthropists shouldn’t get to have a say in how they spend their money. Novak wants the government to decide:

It’s good when extremely wealthy people give their money to worthy causes, but you know what’s great? Taking that obscene wealth through taxes and spending it to make the world a healthier place for everyone.

We’re guessing Matt hasn’t pledged $14.5 million to help fight coronavirus — or for any charity — but Ma’s the greedy jerk who’s all about himself and not people in need.

I'm assuming the person that wrote this donated $34 then, right? — MICHELLE (@Ummmmichelle) January 30, 2020

That rotten bastard — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 30, 2020

Honestly, this crap is gross. Leftists love to smear anyone who has more than they do as greedy, but they’re the ones demanding everything. Ma is motivated by wanting to help stop a potentially fatal virus; people like Novak are motivated by envy.

No good deed goes unpunished. What would we ever do with Gizmodo? — El Skipito Bandito (@LordBarak) January 30, 2020

The guy gave 14 MILLION DOLLARS to do some good (not $33 dollars!) The average individual will not possess 14 MILLION dollars in a LIFETIME. Quit trying to sensationalize articles for page hits. — Joseph Akouri (@jakouri) January 30, 2020

I love people who try to dictate how others should DONATE their money. — Spencer Graf (@SpencerGraf) January 30, 2020

What a crappy headline. Honestly. Instead of applauding him for this sizable donation, you are mocking him for not donating more. That is just next level douchery. — Eric Sloss (@EricSloss1383) January 30, 2020

Applying "Fair Share" arguments to charitable donations is some next level socialist tripe. Well done. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) January 30, 2020

I see DSA is writing the style guide now. — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) January 30, 2020

This is the dumbest take of the day, and I’ve been following impeachment coverage. — Anoniem (@anoniemadvocaat) January 30, 2020

Gizmodo has donated $0 to develop a coronavirus vaccine, roughly the equivalent if an average US family donating $0. — Adam (@AdamHardesty) January 30, 2020

When you match his donation… perhaps I’ll take you seriously. Until that day comes, take a seat. — Vincent “Kingsley” Charles Has Glenmorangievirus! (@YesThatVCharles) January 30, 2020

So he's done roughly $14 million more good than your bitching on Twitter has done — Aaron Henager (@AaronHenager1) January 30, 2020

So, he's donating $14 million and Gizmodo thinks he's being cheap. This is why every part of Gawker needs to be shut down. https://t.co/8dMxh2VYZa — RBe (@RBPundit) January 30, 2020

Stop donation shaming you jackasses. — Casey (@Mr_MacDougall) January 30, 2020

Congratulations, Matt Novak. You are officially a piece of sh*t. As is any jackass who tries to shame someone who has more for not giving enough.