We’re not about to stand in the way of the Left devouring itself, but we feel like we’d be remiss if we didn’t roll our eyes at Bernie Sanders cheerleader Shaun King for calling Joe Biden out as a liar trying “to impress white liberals and connect w/ Black voters.”
Seriously, check this out:
For nearly 50 years, @JoeBiden has publicly pretended to have been a part of the Civil Rights Movement.
He's not "exaggerating" or "embellishing," he is creating entire fictional storylines to impress white liberals & connect w/ Black voters.
It must be confronted
A thread…
— Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020