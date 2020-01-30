We’re not about to stand in the way of the Left devouring itself, but we feel like we’d be remiss if we didn’t roll our eyes at Bernie Sanders cheerleader Shaun King for calling Joe Biden out as a liar trying “to impress white liberals and connect w/ Black voters.”

Seriously, check this out:

It must be confronted

He's not "exaggerating" or "embellishing," he is creating entire fictional storylines to impress white liberals & connect w/ Black voters.

For nearly 50 years, @JoeBiden has publicly pretended to have been a part of the Civil Rights Movement.

But enough about you, Shaun.

When running for office, @JoeBiden does not just have gaffes or embellishments, he creates wildly fictional storylines about his life and work that simply are not true. These are lies. And he tells them to get votes and build a rep he has not earned.pic.twitter.com/FUjALdqA3C — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

Just 3 weeks ago @JoeBiden lied to say he protested the Vietnam War. In 1987, he had to admit and apologize that he never protested it. Here he admits that during the war he “wore sports coats” and hated “flak jackets and tie dyed t-shirts”pic.twitter.com/k47npB2PBi — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

I have counted 31 times from 1975 until THIS WEEK that @JoeBiden has lied about leading or participating in sit-ins during the Civil Rights Movement. HE NEVER PARTICIPATED IN A SINGLE SIT-IN. Never. Here he lies to a state convention about it.pic.twitter.com/iVfedlFnXe — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

Another time where @JoeBiden sat he “sat-in and marched and all of that stuff.” He did not. His campaign admitted in 1987 that this was not true. But over the past 2 months he has started to tell lies just like this again hoping people forgot. pic.twitter.com/LDONapXbTW — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

Here @JoeBiden lied about doing sit-ins in 1960 in Delaware. I spoke to the actual leaders there. HE WAS NEVER THERE. The places he said he did sit-ins DID NOT EVEN HAVE SIT-INS. Leaders in Delaware told me these lies are well known there.pic.twitter.com/bNnKyghgN6 — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

This is LAST WEEK in South Carolina. He’s in a church. And it’s abusive for him to do this. And THESE ARE LIES. Complete fabrications. NONE OF THIS HAPPENED. He must be held accountable for telling these lies. pic.twitter.com/13l6610r31 — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

This is LAST MONTH in Iowa where @JoeBiden AGAIN began flat-out lying about what he did in the Civil Rights Movement. THIS IS NOT TRUE. He did not do the things he is saying he did here. He already admitted this in 1987. It’s not OK.pic.twitter.com/0jZ8OmUFqz — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

At 12pm today I am releasing new information verifying that @JoeBiden has been lying THIS WEEK about marching and protesting and being trained in the Civil Rights Movement. He needs to publicly apologize and immediately stop telling these lies. It’s stolen valor. — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

I need you to see this. In 1987, after getting caught lying about marching and organizing in the Civil Rights Movement, here is what @JoeBiden said. THESE ARE HIS WORDS. "I was not marching. I was not an activist. I was not there. I was a suburbanite kid." pic.twitter.com/vnJ8UyYnK7 — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

In @JoeBiden's 400 page autobiography from 2007, let me show you THE ENTIRE SECTION he wrote about his time in the Civil Rights Movement. It's all of 2 sentences long. He says he learned about it FROM NEWSPAPERS AND TELEVISION. pic.twitter.com/t0SiXeFrHf — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

2008. Voters have just chosen @BarackObama to be the 1st Black man ever nominated by a political party to be President. Here he speaks for 20 minutes introducing @JoeBiden as his VP. He NEVER mentions any "work" Joe did in the Civil Rights Movement. https://t.co/5i4Q9U74lT — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

Obama just announces that @JoeBiden will be his VP choice. Biden, who NOW claims to have marched, protested, sat-in, registered voters in the Civil Rights Movement, does not mention such actions ONE SINGLE TIME in this speech. It's strange, right?https://t.co/9V5OjroPbm — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

The DNC just nominates @JoeBiden to be their Vice President. They show a video of his life. He speaks and tells his whole life story. He NEVER, not once, mentions all of the work he NOW claims he did in the Civil Rights Movement. https://t.co/67eZQmGOq9 — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

2012. The DNC has Hollywood produce a video of the life story of @JoeBiden. They don't make one single mention of his "work" in the Civil Rights Movement. No sit-ins.

No registering voters in 1960.

No trainings at Black churches. NOTHING. https://t.co/duB6Gxoh3v — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

IMAGINE THIS. @BarackObama nominated @JoeBiden for the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Obama tells Joe's ENTIRE life story.

Joe tells his own ENTIRE life story. Not ONE single mention of Joe being a freedom fighter in the Civil Rights Movement. ZERO.https://t.co/0Q0rfyLg5P — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

For 8 entire years of his entire administration, @BarackObama, not 1 single time, not when they were running for office, not when they were in office, & not now that they are out of office… Did President Obama EVER mention @JoeBiden doing ANYTHING in the Civil Rights Movement. — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

Look: It’s not exactly a secret or a major bombshell that Joe Biden has a history of lying about stuff, or at the very least, embellishing the truth. But a pathological poseur and liar like Shaun King is one of the last people in any moral position to call Biden out. Shaun King is well on his way to surpassing Joe Biden in lies for political gain and influence.