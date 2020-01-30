We’re not about to stand in the way of the Left devouring itself, but we feel like we’d be remiss if we didn’t roll our eyes at Bernie Sanders cheerleader Shaun King for calling Joe Biden out as a liar trying “to impress white liberals and connect w/ Black voters.”

Seriously, check this out:

But enough about you, Shaun.

Trending

Look: It’s not exactly a secret or a major bombshell that Joe Biden has a history of lying about stuff, or at the very least, embellishing the truth. But a pathological poseur and liar like Shaun King is one of the last people in any moral position to call Biden out. Shaun King is well on his way to surpassing Joe Biden in lies for political gain and influence.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: activismcivil rightscivil rights movementJoe BidenliesShaun King