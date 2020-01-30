Hey, Remember Evan McMullin? Well, apparently he’s been paying very close attention to the impeachment proceedings and he has some thoughts.

Spoiler alert: He’s shocked and appalled. Here’s why:

We’re witnessing the raw, partisan pursuit of power by Senate Republicans, most of whom appear willing to destroy the Constitution if it serves their personal interests. I never thought I’d see such an unpatriotic display in America, let alone the Senate. Never.

Anyone have any extra pearls for Evan to clutch?

Ugh.

Are you still here? https://t.co/jQ5m2OJe9E — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 30, 2020

Yes. And he still thinks he brings something valuable to our political discourse.

Can someone sanely explain to me how the Constitution will be destroyed — I hear it all the time — if the House and Senate both follow the rules laid out in the Constitution? https://t.co/tb9AdgsBsX — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 30, 2020

Destroying the Constitution is the code for We're not getting what we want — @charliefromnyc 🦕 (@CharliefromNYC) January 30, 2020

Basically, yeah. That’s what the argument boils down to.

Is there a single position you hold that isn't directly ripped from the Left's talking points? — Jeff Halm (@jeffhalm) January 30, 2020

Meanwhile:

You forgot to include a fundraising link so you can pay back your vendors. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 30, 2020

Ouch.