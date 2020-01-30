Hey, Remember Evan McMullin? Well, apparently he’s been paying very close attention to the impeachment proceedings and he has some thoughts.
Spoiler alert: He’s shocked and appalled. Here’s why:
We’re witnessing the raw, partisan pursuit of power by Senate Republicans, most of whom appear willing to destroy the Constitution if it serves their personal interests. I never thought I’d see such an unpatriotic display in America, let alone the Senate. Never.
— Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) January 30, 2020