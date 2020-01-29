GOP senators don’t realize what they’re up against. Because they didn’t count on Resistance warrior Scott Dworkin to hit them where it hurts … with sheet cake:

BREAKING: These sheet cakes are being delivered to all GOP Senators tomorrow.#ImpeachmentCakes #JohnBoltonMustTestify pic.twitter.com/4PqPb8gTQM — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 29, 2020

Imagine walking into your office and being confronted by a sheet cake. A free sheet cake. You’d be quaking in your boots and questioning your decisions, wouldn’t you? Well, wouldn’t you???

OMG !!!! Not cakes…..oh the humanity !!!! — Vinnie (@vje57) January 29, 2020

I fear the day that my enemies will vanquish me by baking me a delicious cake https://t.co/bbJcr8bgHj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 29, 2020

Let them eat cake … and then still vote to acquit Donald Trump.

Well, that's dumb. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) January 29, 2020

Things that will bring Trump down:

-Tax Returns

-Stormy Daniels

-Avenatti

-Mueller

-Sheet cake — Christie007 (@ChristieinSoCal) January 29, 2020

I feel like giving free cake to people who oppose letting Bolton testify sets up all the wrong kind of incentives! https://t.co/KfgicQAyQ8 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 29, 2020