This past Saturday, BDS supporter and Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib retweeted Palestinian politician (and anti-Semitic org MIFTAH founder) Hanan Ashrawi’s own retweet of an unverified claim that “a Herd of violent Israeli settlers” “KIDNAPPED & EXECUTED” a 7-year-old Palestinian boy:

In reality, the boy appears to have wandered off and fallen into a cistern, where he drowned.

Ashrawi later tweeted an apology of sorts “for retweeting something that’s not fully verified”:

At least that was something, albeit from a noted anti-Israel propagandist. Rashida Tlaib didn’t say a word.

Until today. Several days later. And this is what she came up with:

So that’s it, then.

Trending

Late, inadequate, and craven. And most of all, unapologetic.

Fat chance.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Semiticanti-Semitismblood libelRashida Tlaib