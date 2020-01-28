This past Saturday, BDS supporter and Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib retweeted Palestinian politician (and anti-Semitic org MIFTAH founder) Hanan Ashrawi’s own retweet of an unverified claim that “a Herd of violent Israeli settlers” “KIDNAPPED & EXECUTED” a 7-year-old Palestinian boy:

Three layers of what for now appears to be a blood libel. From a faceless activist to a Palestinian government official to a US Congresswoman to a global audience of 898,000 followers. pic.twitter.com/spGwJAp5RT — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) January 25, 2020

In reality, the boy appears to have wandered off and fallen into a cistern, where he drowned.

Ashrawi later tweeted an apology of sorts “for retweeting something that’s not fully verified”:

My apologies for retweeting something that’s not fully verified. It seems that the news of his being kidnapped is not certain. — Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) January 25, 2020

At least that was something, albeit from a noted anti-Israel propagandist. Rashida Tlaib didn’t say a word.

Until today. Several days later. And this is what she came up with:

In this era of inaccurate and manipulative news, I will also strive to hold myself to the highest standards for what I share. Know that I always seek truth as we uplift the oppressed and fight for equality, justice, and freedom. https://t.co/wma0ykjZbF — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 28, 2020

So that’s it, then.

a little late there, aren't we, аnti-Sеmіtе? — 0xFEDBEEF (@0xfedbeef) January 28, 2020

Late, inadequate, and craven. And most of all, unapologetic.

You still haven’t apologized — Awaiting my free stuff in 2021 (@tesicram) January 28, 2020

That's not an apology. — Zoë Ferguson (@zofer11) January 28, 2020

Not an apology in case anyone was wondering. She has yet to actually apologize for the tweet. — Kollin F ➐ (@Kolliflower14) January 28, 2020

You misspelled "I apologize for spreading blood libel." https://t.co/VNvkbOQp1D — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) January 28, 2020

You missed the part where you apologised for spreading a vile, Antisemitic, blood libel against Israel … — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) January 28, 2020

So no apology for spreading blood libel and even worse, believing it, without a second thought #bloodlibel — Lisa Hope (@Lisa24243883) January 28, 2020

“I always seek truth but end up inciting hate against Jews by spreading antisemitic myths” — Plastic Fantastic (@omgstater) January 28, 2020

You immediately assumed the blood libel was accurate since it fit into your antisemitic worldview. You try to shift focus and speak of equality, justice, and freedom when you're just a nasty Jew-hater. — Mark Jacobs (@mr_markjacobs) January 28, 2020

At no point in that tweet did you apologize for your actions or their repercussions. Shame on you — (((MatanZM))) (@MatanZM) January 28, 2020

She shared a false blood libel against Jews and then waited 4 days to pretend like it would be some high standard to not regularly do so. And the person she is RT'ing runs an organization that does it regularly. Maybe news orgs can at least cover it now. https://t.co/n4GoCmTr14 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 28, 2020

Fat chance.