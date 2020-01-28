As Twitchy told you, Lincoln Project luminary and Real Conservative™ Rick Wilson — along with some help from Wajahat Ali — recently picked up where Hillary Clinton left off and straight-up belittled and dismissed every Trump voter and supporter:

The arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents. If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I’ll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened. pic.twitter.com/8kQ6zN9AZV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 28, 2020

We can only assume Don Lemon thoroughly soaked his underwear with pee, what with his fits of hysterical giggling at Wilson and Ali’s hilarious remarks.

You wanna know what’s really hilarious, though? It’s that Don Lemon has portrayed himself as some sort of voice of reason, of maturity. Like the real adult in the room. And there he is, giggling like a schoolgirl. The contrast between the two Lemons didn’t escape the attention of tweeter @Richard_Harambe, who put together an interesting little mashup of Lemon’s “two moods.”

Ladies and gentlemen, this … is CNN:

A video mashup of the the two moods @CNN pic.twitter.com/o66Oj7ckgD — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 28, 2020

Perfect.

Seems to us that Don Lemon (and Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali) never left junior high school.