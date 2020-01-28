Bernie Sanders claims to be a man of the people, but the people would be wise to steer clear of Bernie Sanders. Not just because of his garbage socialist policies and acceptance of anti-Semitism, but also because of a nasty habit of his. Check out what Bernie got caught doing during yesterday’s impeachment trial proceedings:

Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders used his right pinky to pick his nose, then reached into his jacket pocket for a tissue to wipe his face. Later he offered a mint to Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin, who accepted.

Just … what. No. Use the tissue, not the finger. Don’t touch a mint after you’ve mined for gold. And don’t give said mint to another person. Dear God.

Congratulations, Bernie Sanders. You’ve made us feel bad for Tammy Baldwin.

Disgusting! Think twice before accepting a mint from Bernie Sanders… Roll Call with the dirty details of impeachment: https://t.co/sqL7AS6oAf via @rollcall pic.twitter.com/meEQYjop4o — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 28, 2020

Bernie Sanders is the oldest old man. https://t.co/whNpReCAhF — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 28, 2020

Well, in his defense he is a socialists, don't good socialists share everything? 😆 — Proud Texan (@xmethuselahx) January 28, 2020

picking his nose than offering a hand-out is the perfect metaphor for a Bernie presidency — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) January 28, 2020

.@rollcall with some very positive details about @BernieSanders sharing his goodies with his fellow Senators. Guess some socialists are truly willing to share after all. pic.twitter.com/g7szI48Pn9 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 28, 2020

Gah!