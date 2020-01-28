Today is a bittersweet day in the journalism world. For Ben Smith is leaving his post as editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed for a job as media columnist at … the New York Times:

It's been an incredible 8 years @BuzzFeedNews. Here's the note I just sent to our staff. pic.twitter.com/MawNsWd6V0 — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 28, 2020

From BuzzFeed to the New York Times … it’s really the next logical career step.

Ben Smith writing full time about the media is worth the cost of a NYT subscription by itself. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 28, 2020

If the cost of a NYT subscription were $0, then we’d totally agree with Brian.

Honestly, Smith’s editorial decisions haven’t done BuzzFeed any favors. What makes the New York Times think he’ll add anything positive to their already worsening reputation?