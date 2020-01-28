Today is a bittersweet day in the journalism world. For Ben Smith is leaving his post as editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed for a job as media columnist at … the New York Times:
It's been an incredible 8 years @BuzzFeedNews. Here's the note I just sent to our staff. pic.twitter.com/MawNsWd6V0
— Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 28, 2020
From BuzzFeed to the New York Times … it’s really the next logical career step.
Ben Smith writing full time about the media is worth the cost of a NYT subscription by itself.
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 28, 2020
If the cost of a NYT subscription were $0, then we’d totally agree with Brian.
*eyeroll.gif* pic.twitter.com/NsiQOUziem
— BT (@back_ttys) January 28, 2020
Honestly, Smith’s editorial decisions haven’t done BuzzFeed any favors. What makes the New York Times think he’ll add anything positive to their already worsening reputation?
Hacktastic!
— Gary (@gfigg42) January 28, 2020
Will he, or anyone for that matter, notice the difference? https://t.co/rmKqCbGTzw
— Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) January 28, 2020