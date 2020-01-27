Pod bro and former Obama NSC spokesman Tommy Vietor hopes the media will get their facts straight when it comes to Donald Trump’s impeachment defense, because the American people deserve to know that Joe Biden’s (and Hunter Biden’s) business in Ukraine was 100% kosher and “about fighting corruption”:

Good to see Tommy hasn’t forgotten how to spin since his Barack Obama days.

