Need a reminder that Media Matters is not to be trusted? Probably not. But you’re gonna get one anyway.

Here’s how Media Matters researcher Jason Campbell decided to highlight some recent remarks by Ben Shapiro about Bernie Sanders:

Ben Shapiro: "Bernie Sanders, during World War II, if he had been a politically active man at that time, would've been on the side of the USSR, which at the beginning was, at least, on the side of the Nazis" pic.twitter.com/KjzNrGdf0m — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 27, 2020

The quote Campbell pulled wasn’t the end of Shapiro’s remarks, but Jason accidentally left the rest in — effectively undermining his narrative that Ben Shapiro likened Bernie Sanders a Nazi.

Shapiro, needless to say, was pissed:

I literally say IN THE NEXT SENTENCE that I am not saying that Bernie would have sided with the Nazis. The next f***ing sentence. https://t.co/ZYqvyrDOig — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 27, 2020

Editing clips to make yourself feel good about hating Ben isn’t a good look, Jason. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 27, 2020

But it was still worth it, wasn’t it, Jason? After all, you got your narrative out to the right people:

A conservative intellectual ladies and gentlemen! — Andy Parker (@campedincenter) January 27, 2020

Is it just me, or are Shapiro's hot takes actually getting worse? No one can legitimately take this talking garden gnome seriously, can they? — Ailill Farraideach 🎲🌈🎲 (@ReturnoftheElf) January 27, 2020

The right always has to revise history to make themselves the good guys. Why is that? — Covfefe Emergy Hamberder : The Prince of Whales (@GrwnAssKid2) January 27, 2020

That's a helluva way to try and tie a leading Jewish public official to Nazi Germany… — Chris Deist (@seejaydiced) January 27, 2020

Ben Shapiro, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, says Jewish man would have supported Holocaust perpetrators. — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) January 27, 2020

Ben Shapiro inspired a mosque shooting in Canada — Billionaires should not exist (@BlackSeptembe20) January 27, 2020

New Zealand too, right? — DJ Goal Dangerous (@TyCurtright) January 27, 2020

Ben Shapiro is on the side of the Nazis right now, today. — Bad John Brown (@BadJohnBrown) January 27, 2020

Mission accomplished, Media Matters.

So damned dishonest. But Media Matters gonna Media Matters. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 27, 2020

They don’t know how to do anything else.