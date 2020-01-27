Need a reminder that Media Matters is not to be trusted? Probably not. But you’re gonna get one anyway.

Here’s how Media Matters researcher Jason Campbell decided to highlight some recent remarks by Ben Shapiro about Bernie Sanders:

The quote Campbell pulled wasn’t the end of Shapiro’s remarks, but Jason accidentally left the rest in — effectively undermining his narrative that Ben Shapiro likened Bernie Sanders a Nazi.

Shapiro, needless to say, was pissed:

Trending

But it was still worth it, wasn’t it, Jason? After all, you got your narrative out to the right people:

Mission accomplished, Media Matters.

They don’t know how to do anything else.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben ShapiroBernie SandersJason Campbellmedia mattersMMfANazisUSSRWorld War II