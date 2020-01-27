Won’t someone think of the journalists? All their efforts trying to fan the impeachment flames, and so many people just don’t seem to care:
NBC’s Todd: Democrats are mourning voter “apathy” on impeachment, “nobody cares”https://t.co/Z6gthqOlq6 pic.twitter.com/mcCClCIToo
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 26, 2020
NBC's discussion on the absolute lack of interest in impeachment.
“Nobody cares. It’s the saddest thing ever.”
“I was in Iowa and nobody talked about this.” pic.twitter.com/vIWo96NMwG
— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) January 27, 2020
The saddest thing ever.
The liberal media unable to move the needle
— 420 🚨 (@Cyclingat50) January 26, 2020
If they’re shocked nobody cares, they haven’t spent enough time outside their bubble.
— KAP 🇺🇸 (@kap_chan) January 27, 2020