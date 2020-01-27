As Twitchy told you, the Supreme Court has ruled 5 to 4 that the Trump administration can enforce new limits on immigrants considered likely to overly rely on government assistance. Well, if only they’d consulted with lawyer and Playboy contributor Amee Vanderpool before making their decision, they might have realized what they’ve just done:

The Supreme Court just basically canceled the Statue of Liberty today with their 5-4 ruling to allow the Trump administration to continue with income-based restrictions. pic.twitter.com/KZ4JHNCNKz — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 27, 2020

The Statue of Liberty has been canceled, everyone. By the United States Supreme Court!

“Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free” Retweet if your immigrant ancestors wouldn’t be let in if this means tested immigration policy was in place then. https://t.co/tfUQK0kphz — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 27, 2020

It’s weird that there are so many people who supposedly understand politics better than we do who seem to believe that a poem on the Statue of Liberty is de facto U.S. immigration policy that supercedes actual U.S. immigration policy.

It's a poem on a statue pic.twitter.com/i5IvfVIexI — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 27, 2020

Oh no, the Supreme Court is supposed to uphold the……poem on the Statue of Liberty?!? Wait that can’t be right😂😂 — jennydee (@jenndee19) January 27, 2020

My God! What other poems might be overturned by this precedent? — Quenton Phillips (@SanGringoCorp) January 27, 2020

Does the statue have legislative powers we’re not aware of — St. Antonio (@LoneStarTexian) January 27, 2020

Poetry is not policy. — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) January 27, 2020

You’re free to disagree with the SCOTUS decision, of course, but if the basis of your opposition is “The New Colossus” then your opposition doesn’t deserve to be taken seriously.

Amy, you’re an attorney. You know, or at least should, that Emma Lazarus’ poem was never United States law, but the public charge provision has been for decades. Honest question: Did you question the public charge provision when enforced under Democrat Presidents? pic.twitter.com/8iS6AFDXpy — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) January 27, 2020

Here’s Ted Kennedy’s argument for the Immigration Act of 1965. Behold the last line: pic.twitter.com/YhxkK5cw28 — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) January 27, 2020

Sad.