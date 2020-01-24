Someone should really do a pre-emptive wellness check on Bill Kristol. Rightly or wrongly, Donald Trump is pretty much certain to be acquitted by the Senate, and Bill’s going to have a very, very difficult time dealing with it:

Forget Christian gun rights advocates; Bill Kristol is the real bitter clinger here.

Trending

Thoughts and prayers to Bill Kristol. He’s gonna need them.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill KristolDonald TrumpGOPimpeachmentMike PencerepublicansSenate