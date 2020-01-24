Someone should really do a pre-emptive wellness check on Bill Kristol. Rightly or wrongly, Donald Trump is pretty much certain to be acquitted by the Senate, and Bill’s going to have a very, very difficult time dealing with it:

All it would take: 20 Republican senators quietly collude for the sake of the country. A snap vote of guilty as charged. President Pence.https://t.co/lAVuDcYJEg — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 24, 2020

Forget Christian gun rights advocates; Bill Kristol is the real bitter clinger here.