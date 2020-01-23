CNN is Real News, Mr. President. Keep that in mind when you look at this:
There’s a chyron for you. I didn’t know anyone was keeping count. pic.twitter.com/gBTqAE5F0v
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 23, 2020
Covering the stories that really matter.
I don't know why anyone would be surprised. And it doesn't strike me as odd that journalists would keep track of what are official pronouncements from the President of the United States.
— Robert A George (@RobGeorge) January 23, 2020
It strikes me as odd that in the midst of impeachment, this qualifies as news.
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 23, 2020
Given how the president historically responds to criticism, Twitter output as a measure of his impeachment reaction is perfectly newsworthy.
— Robert A George (@RobGeorge) January 23, 2020
I disagree. The content of what he says is more important than counting him RT'ing the official GOP account or Jim Jordan.
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 23, 2020
Exactly. Does CNN literally have nothing better to do than keep a running count on Donald Trump’s tweets? Wait, don’t answer that. We know the answer: CNN literally has nothing better to do.
Listen, CNN needs something to be breaking at every moment.
— Rob Waldeck (@Robertwaldeck) January 23, 2020
That’s a person’s sole job at CNN. Just like Darcy’s job is to sit and watch Fox all day.
— Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) January 23, 2020
It’s really just sad at this point. But if CNN can’t find actual news to report, guess they’re stuck making it up.
Take that, George Washington! https://t.co/15P61aBo6L
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 23, 2020
Heh.