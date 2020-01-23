Our readers are well aware that we generally don’t build our posts around a tweet from someone no one’s ever heard of … but every once in a while, a real gem comes along that we just can’t ignore.

This is one of those gems, and it’s from Lisa Hendricks, a national volunteer with Moms Demand who, for the record, lists her preferred pronouns as she/her. It seems Lisa’s daughter is a big fan of Elizabeth Warren and turns to Warren when things get scary. Well, Lisa just had to share that with the world: