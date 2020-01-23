Our readers are well aware that we generally don’t build our posts around a tweet from someone no one’s ever heard of … but every once in a while, a real gem comes along that we just can’t ignore.

This is one of those gems, and it’s from Lisa Hendricks, a national volunteer with Moms Demand who, for the record, lists her preferred pronouns as she/her. It seems Lisa’s daughter is a big fan of Elizabeth Warren and turns to Warren when things get scary. Well, Lisa just had to share that with the world:

Or, Warren is inspiring a whole generation of little girls to lie through their teeth.

Not sure how “wholesome” it is to let your daughter think that Elizabeth Warren can keep her safe, but we’re not gonna tell you how to parent your child. Just be aware that you’re setting her up for severe disappointment. And lying to her, of course.

Ugh.

