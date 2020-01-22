Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dedicated a great deal of time to shaming the Trump administration for the dire situation in Puerto Rico.

But now that we know that aid’s actually been sitting in Puerto Rican warehouses instead of getting delivered to the people who need it, how will she spin it to still make the U.S. the bad guy?

Like this:

Trending

Ah, so the problems in Puerto Rico are because “colonial status” and have nothing to do with rampant government corruption.

Well, we’ll give AOC this much: She’s nothing if not predictable.

It makes sense if you’re a fraud like AOC.

Because whining is really the only thing she’s good at. Well, that and lying through her teeth.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCcolonialcolonialismcorruptionDonald TrumpgovernmentHurricane MariaPuerto Rico