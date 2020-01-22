It’s been a while since we last checked in on Evan McMullin … what’s he up to these days?

And… it's morning. First tweet I see is from Evan McMullin. I consider that a bad omen. 😴☕️ — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) January 22, 2020

McMullin tweeted this one out a short time later, but waking up and seeing this would definitely make us want to go back to bed:

Without hyperbole, the governing philosophy of contemporary Republican leaders is to destroy the Republic in order to gain indefinite partisan advantage. — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) January 22, 2020

Well, at least he didn’t use hyperbole.

just cause you *say* it isn’t hyperbole doesn’t mean it isn’t hyperbole 😂 — 04pistons (@04pistons1) January 22, 2020

Honestly, how do guys like Evan McMullin have the energy to tweet when they’re always hyperventilating?

Lol — St. Antonio (@LoneStarTexian) January 22, 2020