If you paid any attention to Bill Kristol, you’d think America was as good as dead and buried. Fortunately, you’re not paying attention to Bill Kristol. So you may have missed this hot take:

Well, they don’t call Mitch McConnell “Grim Reaper” for nothing!

And the constant hyperventilating is getting pretty old. Maybe step away from Twitter for a bit and go outside or something, Bill. We’re not quite dead yet.

Tags: Bill KristolimpeachmentMitch McConnellSenate