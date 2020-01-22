If you paid any attention to Bill Kristol, you’d think America was as good as dead and buried. Fortunately, you’re not paying attention to Bill Kristol. So you may have missed this hot take:

The senate once was a deliberative body. But McConnell’s prevented the senate in recent years from deliberating on much of anything. Now he’s gutting the senate as a court of impeachment. Abetted by his colleagues, McConnell will leave quite a legacy of institutional destruction. https://t.co/WrhVAC7SMd — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 22, 2020

Well, they don’t call Mitch McConnell “Grim Reaper” for nothing!