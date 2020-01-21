Well, it’s official: Michael Avenatti, the onetime Democratic presidential hopeful for media firefighters, is behind bars. Avenatti is reportedly being held in the same cell that once housed El Chapo, in the same facility that once housed the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Michael Avenatti is now in the same federal lockup in NYC where Epstein was And he’s in the cell El Chapo was in before he was transferred to the Supermax in Colorado https://t.co/fca3AyLGu7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 21, 2020

That news just didn’t sit well at all with actor and singer Jason Dottley, who wasn’t shy about voicing his outrage:

Beyond, you guys. Just beyond.

They're locking up criminals now! What's next? Not criminals? https://t.co/jpMqUKyd5e — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) January 21, 2020

"Putting a criminal who scammed people in jail is stuff dictators do." https://t.co/0dmIv3Yxli — RBe (@RBPundit) January 21, 2020

We’re living under an authoritarian regime. God help us.

The guy extorted money from clients, didn't pay his taxes, and essentially ran a racket out of his law office. Where were they supposed to put him? — Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) January 21, 2020

Why don’t you ask his ripped-off clients, especially the one who is disabled, what they think about Avenatti’s current lodging arrangements. — Stephanie Caputo (@CaputoStephanie) January 21, 2020

The dude stole millions from his clients and tried to extort millions more. He stole 4 million from a parapaelegic client — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 21, 2020

Over to you, Jason:

I havent kept up with Avenatti at all since Stormy. So glad you replied. I had no idea. — Jason Dottley (@JasonDottley) January 21, 2020

His bad, guys! Never mind.

You should stay out of things you know nothing about. — S Funderburg (@SteveFunderburg) January 21, 2020

Probably a good idea.